Waste in Virginia increases from 2017 to 2018

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's solid waste report for 2018 has been released. It shows the total amount of solid waste received increased from 2017 by more than 214,000 tons, which is almost one percent.

Municipal solid waste from businesses and households accounted for most of the waste coming in at more than 13 million tons in Virginia.

Morgan Shrewsbury, the Environmental Programs Manager for Augusta County, said there has been in an increase in waste in this area mostly due to population growth and she said there are ways that you can help reduce that waste by recycling properly.

"Making sure you keep the plastic bags out of your recycling containers and stuff like that. Making sure that your soda cans are completely empty and dry," Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury said these things will help with any contamination issues that can occur with recycling making it go to waste covering the trash you take to the landfill will help keep roads clean and the landfill running smoothly.

She said the county has a moderate recycling rate compared to others in Virginia. Some counties in the state have higher rates using a single stream system.

"They tend to have a higher recycling rate that way because you do just put everything into one container, so it's more of a simple process, but that also causes contamination issues down the line," Shrewsbury said.