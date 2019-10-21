This phone case looks and reacts like human skin

Say goodbye to ordinary phone covers, and hello to the creepiest one yet.

New technology allows this phone case to feel like human skin and react to touch the same way too. (Source: Marc Teyssier via CNN)

It's a cover that makes your phone ticklish and able to be pinched, just like human skin.

The cover also works with your phone to display emojis that correspond to how you touch it, like a laughing face for tickles.

Creators of the artificial skin case made it using silicone and sensors to give it a real-life look and feel.

They hope that the new technology will allow for new ways to interact with phones and even computers.

Researchers at the University of Bristol in England created the technology, called "Skin-On Interfaces." They partnered with Telecom Paris Tech and the Sorbonne University in Paris.

At this point, the unsettling case is just a project and doesn't appear to be up for sale.

