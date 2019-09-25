Water line break disrupts construction in downtown Harrisonburg

Crews in downtown Harrisonburg are responding to a water line break amid construction that's been ongoing for months.

On Wednesday afternoon, water could be seen shooting out of East Market St. (Route 33) at extremely high pressure into the side of the building with the historic George's sign.

A spokesman for the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department told WHSV they're aware of the situation and are "in the process of correcting that."

Construction on the street, which has closed off a block of Rt. 33 right across from Court Square, the center of historic downtown Harrisonburg, has been going on for several months.

It was originally expected to be completed by the end of the summer, but last month, the city said construction likely wouldn't be complete until around the end of October due to a number of unforeseen problems.

"As we got into a road that was built in the 1800s, we started finding roadway conditions that aren't perfect for rebuilding. We've now backed up and we're going to have to rebuild the majority of the roadway because of the subsurface conditions," explained Tom Hartman, the director of public works for the city.

The construction includes sidewalk reconstruction, new curb ramps, replaced traffic signal poles and pedestrian traffic signals, new illuminated street signs, improved street lighting, a replaced water line, and more. It's Phase III of Harrisonburg's Downtown Streetscape project. Phase II was completed in January of 2015, with street improvements on Main St. from Bruce St. to Court Square.

Business owners in the area say the work has been desperately needed for quite a while, although a number expressed frustration over the delays and reduction in sidewalk traffic.