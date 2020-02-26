Wawa breaks ground on new Albemarle County store

A popular convenience store chain is one step closer to opening its first location in Albemarle County.

Wawa broke ground Tuesday, February 25, on the site of its future store at the intersection of Route 29 and Profitt Road.

"It's a great community, it's a place we've been trying to come to for a while,” Director of Virginia Store Operations Robert Yates said. “We tend to stay on the East Coast - this is our first step out west - but just a fantastic community, great community partners that we have, and we're excited to be here."

The Route 29 store is expected to open in September.

Wawa hopes to open a total of 10 locations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, including one on Pantops.