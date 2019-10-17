Wayfinding signage to help travelers in Virginia's Blue Ridge

An organization is investing a quarter of a million dollars to help make it easier for people to find their way around Virginia's Blue Ridge.

WDBJ7 Photo

“We really found there really wasn’t any directional signage directing people where to go,” Community Foundation Grants and Donor Engagement Director Michelle Eberly said.

To make travel easier for visitors, the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia announced it is investing $250,000 towards a Regional Wayfinding Project for Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“So this signage is really going to just bring this community and bring this region to a whole new level,” Eberly said.

Five localities, including Roanoke and Salem Cities, as well as Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke Counties, will each receive $50,000. They then will commit another $25,000 of their own money toward the project.

“There’s so many wonderful things happening in our region and in Salem in particular with our downtown, and we want people to be able to find that. That tourism component is so important and this will really help with that,” Salem City Planner Benjamin Tripp said.

Uniform signs will bring a cohesive look to the region, highlighting different destinations.

"Completely believe the signage will help navigate people from place to place,” Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Vice President of Public Affairs Catherine Fox said. “This is the answer for people that have a tendency to get lost or not know where they are. This does develop an amazing comfort level and a welcoming feel."

Each locality will add its own flare with a unique symbol and color, giving visitors and locals the chance to uncover the gems in our hometowns.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.