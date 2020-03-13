Wayne Theatre cancels or reschedules all events for the rest of March

The Wayne Theatre says, amid concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, they are canceling or rescheduling all events scheduled through the rest of the month.

In a press release issued by Tracy Straight, the Executive Director of the Wayne Theatre, they said they have been closely monitoring the developing coronavirus situation closely and following guidelines from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health from the beginning.

"We understand that the theatre is a place where people gather and the safety of all is our utmost concern," Straight said in her statement.

However, due to the rapidly changing situation, on Friday, March 13, the theatre made the call to cancel or reschedule all events, rehearsals, and rentals in their space, effective immediately, until the end of March.

The Wayne Theatre website will continue to have their most recent updates and future event schedule.

All ticket holders for upcoming events are being notified through the email address for the account under which their ticket purchase was made.

"This decision was made with a heavy heart and it was not made lightly," the statement continued. "We have 19 events, 23 rehearsals and our largest fundraiser of the year, the Grand Gala, scheduled through the end of the month that will not take place as scheduled."

Staff with the theatre will continue to evaluate the developing situation and plan to reopen their doors as soon as possible.

There's no word on how employees of the local business will be affected. They, like most performing arts spaces, rely on their events to keep their doors open and keep employees paid.