Waynesboro company expands, offers jobs after another downsizes

Earlier this year REO Logistics laid off much of its workforce and downsized their facility after losing a major contract. PPI-Time Zero who shared the building with that company has since expanded through the building and is now looking to hire more local workers.

PPI-Time Zero is an electric manufacturing company that specializes in aerospace and military based projects. One of their most recent projects was working on autonomous vehicle projects in Blacksburg.

Walter Carter, general manager of PPI-Time Zero, said after REO Logistics laid off a majority of their employees, PPI was able to hire a few of them on their team. The company was also able to increase its square footage to add more work space.

"We have plenty of room to grow," Carter said. "We've expanded our space, and with that, we've acquired some new customers. We are looking for some new people who have some electronic technicians backgrounds and testing backgrounds, things like that."

Carter said they are looking to hire more hands as they continue to receive high production needs.

He said they are looking to hire 25 to 30 positions by this summer. If you are interested in applying, click here