Waynesboro BOOST tourism grant applications open

Businesses and organizations are invited to apply for the $2,500 Waynesboro BOOST Tourism Grant.

Waynesboro Economic Development office

The BOOST Grant usually has a heavy focus on events, according to Waynesboro’s Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Callison. But with events up in the air, Callison says they shifted the emphasis this year to tourism-related projects.

“Tourism revenue is down significantly since travel is shut down since a lot of the businesses have closed,” Callison stated. “And our business community has really suffered from that.”

The application is available online at waynesborobusiness.com under local business resources.

Applications are due Monday, June 29 by 5:00 p.m.