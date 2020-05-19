Waynesboro Boys & Girls Club launches GoFundMe campaign after fire

The Waynesboro Boys & Girls Club is asking for help following a fire and extensive water damage.

No children were in the building last Friday when a fire broke out in the kitchen. That fire caused a water line break and the sprinkler system to go off causing major damage throughout the building.

The Boys & Girls Club is still working with the insurance company, but they’re anticipating damage to be in the six-figure range, and they’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help.

“The insurance deductible is one thing we know we’re gonna have out of pocket, but just all the unforeseen costs that come with hiring contractors and renovating a building you know of that size,” Tom Hardiman, the Board Treasurer of the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro Staunton & Augusta County, said. “And we know it’s not a great time to be asking people for money, but we need help.”

The Boys & Girls Club has a goal of $10,000. They’ve already raised more than $2,000. You can support the BGCWSA Help Us Rebuild campaign at gofundme.com.