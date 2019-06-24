Waynesboro City Council discusses funds for Basic Park Soccer Complex

The Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area (better known as SOCA) is working with Waynesboro to create a soccer complex in Basic Park.

Soccer ball in front of net at Basic Park in Waynesboro. | Credit: WHSV

Right now, Basic Park only has one main soccer field, limited parking and no concessions or bathrooms, but the city of Waynesboro is working with SOCA to change all of that.

The Basic Park Soccer Complex is going to cost almost $42,000, with the price split between Waynesboro and SOCA.

The new complex plan includes five fields, more parking, restrooms and lighting for some of the fields.

The city is excited to take their partnership with SOCA to the next level by adding the complex to the Valley.

"Soccer probably is our largest, it is our largest youth sport in the area, and it's growing," Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Direction Dwayne Jones said. "Having that as a regional draw with fields that we can have and host tournaments brings an economic sports tourism we haven't had."

Once the money for the city is transferred to the Capital Projects Fund, SOCA can begin their fundraising efforts and the city can start phase one.

The surveying and infrastructure of the first phase, along with the firm budget estimate, will help guide the plan in the future for what the park will really be able to include.

Waynesboro City Council will be discussing the funds for the project Monday, June 24, to start moving forward on the engineering phase.