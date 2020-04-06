Waynesboro City Council discusses the unknown economic impact of COVID-19

Waynesboro City Council met virtually on Monday to talk about money.

As Virginians are staying home, local businesses are missing out on the customers they need to keep their businesses going. Around the valley, local organizations have stepped up to help businesses fill those gaps. | Credit: WHSV

The city manager is proposing a 53 million dollar budget for next year. There is no recommended real estate tax increase and the budget prioritizes employee compensation and the schools.

However, the unknown economic impact of COVID-19 could change everything.

City staff says they’ll know more in a month’s time when the March meal receipts are calculated. Mayor Terry Short says the city which runs a remarkably lean organization will be fiscally disciplined.