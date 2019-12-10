Waynesboro City Council to continue to support Virginia Museum of Natural History Branch Campus

For the first time on Monday night, the public got a chance to see what the Virginia Museum of Natural History Branch Campus in Waynesboro could look like.

The preliminary building design, which would be in downtown Waynesboro next to Constitution Park, where a parking lot currently stands, includes 14,000 square feet of exhibits, plus additional space for children's activities, classrooms, and a laboratory for researchers.

Waynesboro City Council voted on Monday night to continue its support of the museum, which is projected to provide a $2 million annual economic impact.

The planning process for the branch campus of the museum has been underway in Waynesboro since 2016, when city council approved the project.

Greg Hitchins, the director of economic development and tourism for Waynesboro, said the General Assembly provided the museum with $250,000 in the current fiscal year to begin architecture and engineering work, but the project overall is expected to cost $10,000,000.

The city's asking the General Assembly for $7 million, the city is giving $1 million, and then they will ask the community to donate $2 million.

Now it’s a waiting game, to see if funding is included in the governor’s budget.

Waynesboro City Council, the Economic Development Authority, the Center for Coldwater Restoration and staff have been working with the museum since 2011 to bring a location to Waynesboro.

It's expected that the branch would attract between 45,000 and 85,000 visitors to the area.