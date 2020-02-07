Waynesboro City councilwoman to step down

Waynesboro City Councilwoman, Elzena Anderson has announced she will be stepping down from her seat on council on March 1 which is

about three months before her term ends in at the end of June.

"Gosh, it's been a great ride. I have no regrets. I'm glad I took the challenge three years ago," Anderson said reflecting back on her time on council.

Anderson said she is stepping away for personal and professional reasons and wants to look more into redirecting or refocusing her career.

She said learned a lot from her time serving her community and working alongside other council members.

"People who might not have the same political view as as you, who are coming from different backgrounds, experiences and just being able to come to the table," Anderson said.

She said she is grateful to everyone who has supported her along the journey and she she still hopes to be involved in her community.

"Just being involved in some government, local government commissions or boards. I'm leaving that door open because this was definitely an experience that I don't regret," Anderson said.

Waynesboro's City Council will have 30 days from March 1 to find somebody to fill Anderson's seat for the remainder of her term.