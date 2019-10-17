Waynesboro City, School Leaders Discuss Funding Options

City and school leaders in Waynesboro met Thursday to talk about needs and money.

For the last 13 years, a funding formula has determined how much money the schools get from the city. School leaders say that formula isn't working and last year, they had to cut 22 instructional positions to make ends meet.

Council wants to support the schools and says opening the line of communication will help with planning.

"We have to find out how much of a percentage they need more of,” said Waynesboro Vice Mayor Bobby Henderson. “If it's one percent, two percent that puts us up there near a half a million bucks. Then we have to figure do we have the extra half a million in our budget or do we need to start talking about raising more tax revenue and that's always the hard part."

Waynesboro has one of the lower tax rates compared with other Virginia cities. Both council and the school board say addressing employee compensation is a top priority.

