The Waynesboro Country Club has a new name, about a month after getting new owners.

It will now be called 'River City Collective.'

Jacquie Zirkle, an operations partner, said they wanted to move away from the stigma around country clubs, and make it a more welcoming facility.

"We wanted it to be a collective, so that we can kind of focus on those different areas and really create an inviting environment for people to come spend time with their friends and family," Zirkle said.

The club is not the only thing getting a new name. The golf course will be called Orchard Creek Course, and the club will be called The Oaks. Zirkle said they chose the course name because the land used to be an orchard.

"As we add on and do some more developments, some other areas may gain their own name as part of the collective," Zirkle said.

The facility is also becoming private, but Zirkle said the memberships will be more affordable and reasonable for the area. She said she hopes the community will welcome the name change, and see the club in a new light.

The club, which has been a staple of Waynesboro since 1950, has gone through ownership changes multiple times in recent years. Three ago, in 2017, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to reopen the previously foreclosed facility with new improvements after it was auctioned off for nearly $900,000 to the owner before the River City Collective took over.