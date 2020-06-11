Waynesboro Elks #2270 deliver Totes of Hope to Augusta Health

The Waynesboro Elks Lodge #2270 donated more than 200 Totes of Hope to Augusta Health's cancer center.

The initiative follows member Gigi Jones's Handbags of Hope, which fills handbags with items for women and sends them out when there is a natural disaster or to victims of domestic abuse.

These totes are not gender specific. Angie Shy, a nurse navigator for the cancer center, said that the plan is to give these totes to patients when they begin their treatment.

"The first treatments are always hard and nerve-wracking for patients, so I think giving them something to get their mind off of it, something enjoyable and just a little present does bring a lot of hope," Shy said.

The project was made possible by a grant from the National Elks Association.

Totes are filled with items recommended by the hospital like coloring supplies, gum, tea, mints and a hand-written personal ntoe of encouragement.

"We want to be part of their journey. We want them to know that we care, that as Elks, Waynesboro Elks, Handbags of Hope, Totes of Hope we care about what they're going through and we want to be part of their community and their support," Jones said.

She has plans to continue applying for more grants and to have another donation of totes ready for the cancer center in the fall.

Handbags of Hope has given out approximately 1500 bags. These bags stay within the Valley or go to different states and even countries in need.

Handbags of Hope is always looking for donations. Anyone interested in donating can call the Waynesboro Elks Lodge at 540-942-9108.

The list for items to go into a handbag is below (You can choose at least 12+ from the list but if you have something that you feel you should include, the Elks recommend you do so):

• A note of encouragement, whether in the form of a Bible verse, a poem, a saying that you have read somewhere, or your own words of hope

• hand creams

• hand sanitizer

• combs

• appointment book

• fingernail clippers

• ponytail bands

• facial cleanser

• bubble bath

• sunglasses

• costume jewelry

• mints

• small sewing kit

• compact

• small zippered pouch/ make up bag

• soaps

• feminine pads/ tampons

• brush

• emery boards

• fingernail polish

• hair clips

• shampoo

• hairspray

• mirror

• phone cards

• key ring

• lip gloss

• band-aids

• chap stick

• tissues

• hard candy

• small flashlight

• hairband

• pencil

• pen

• hand wipes

• wallet

• gum

• safety pins

• toll on perfume

• makeup