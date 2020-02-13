Waynesboro Family YMCA rallies support for local mother

The Waynesboro Family YMCA community has rallied around one of their members during a tough time. The executive director, Jeff Fife, said what started as a request to extend a payment turned into an outpouring of love.

A single mother who works 70 hours a week was struggling to afford all of her payments, so she asked if she could have more time to get the money for her childcare bill.

That's when the staff at the Y turned to Facebook for support.

In less than 24 hours, the post was shared 50 times with people offering legal support and even a job with higher wages, but that wasn't it.

"She never asked for the help, so when she came in and we gave her some gas cards, some Kroger cards and told her we were going to be paying her rent directly, she started to cry. In our office just crying, very thankful," Fife said.

Fife believes the mother's hard work and her determination to help herself are the qualities that inspired the community to step up and help in her time of need.

"We're more than just a gym. We're a place to belong. I love that our members rallied together to help others," Fife said. "It's just a real powerful statement about the Y and about Waynesboro and about people in general."

Fife said he hopes to see her continuing to do what is best for her and her family.