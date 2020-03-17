Waynesboro Family YMCA staying open, but with restrictions

The Waynesboro Family YMCA says they are staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with serious restrictions to keep their business in line with CDC guidelines and mandates from Gov. Ralph Northam.

According to a public statement from the YMCA, they are continuing operation "but with new changes and restrictions to lessen traffic in our facility and help reduce the spread of the virus."

Yesterday, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA announced that they would be closing for at least the next two weeks, through March 29, based on feedback from community members.

However, in Waynesboro, the YMCA says they have been monitoring guidance from all federal and state offices and have made the following changes to their operations:

• Weight rooms and cardio rooms are open to groups of no more than 10 at a time

• The upstairs gym is open to groups of no more than 10 at a time

• Their hours are changing, as of Wednesday, to 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon - 5 p.m. on Sundays,

• All Group Fitness Classes, Water Aerobics, Youth Sports, Childwatch, and Swim Lessons are cancelled through the month with virtual online workouts available to the membership

• Childcare is in holiday camp mode for those already enrolled in childcare after school programming and taking over the downstairs gym and classrooms and other areas of the facility to keep groups small

• SMAC is being adapted with formal practices suspended but workouts being sent (along w/ leadership & stroke development) home for voluntary swimming

• Observation room is closed and swim parents are advised to drop off and pick up their athletes and not stay in the building

Staff are monitoring traffic and will be advising members of the current counts in each area upon check-in and asking folks to use the sanitizers located throughout the building.

The Y says they "also have staff and volunteers in a constant state of wiping down equipment and commonly touched areas. We continue to ask our membership to do the same, wash their hands frequently, and don't come in if you are feeling ill."

Members can participate in virtual workouts at home through the Y's 360 Program or participate in a 60-day free trial of MOSSA programming here