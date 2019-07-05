Waynesboro Fire Department flooded with calls on Fourth of July

Firefighters were flooded with calls in Wanyesboro on the Fourth of July for various issues in the city. About five came within a 20-minute time span.

Waynesboro Fire Department Engine. | Credit: WHSV

One of those calls was along S. Oak Lane in Waynesboro where power lines were tangled in trees and fell down trapping a family in their vehicle.

The Waynesboro Fire Department received 10 to 12 calls yesterday and about five of them all came within a 20 minute time span.

Because of the overload, the fire department had to call in off-duty firefighters and reach out to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department to help.

The Waynesboro Fire Department said this has happened before and they have to prioritize calls.

"So it's a case of prioritizing, what's the most important thing," Justin Ide with the Waynesboro Fire Department said. "That generally happens through EOC. We also do it here."

No injuries were reported from Thursday's storms and Ide said crews are ready for any other calls they might get this weekend for similar damage.

Ide said the fire department is always prepared, but ahead of the holiday weekend and severe weather possible, they are taking extra steps to be ready for any more possible damage that may affect the area.

With the rain from yesterday and more storms in the forecast for the weekend, the Waynesboro Fire Department is pulling out some flotation devices so they can be prepared just in case.

"We have them on the engines, but we'll pull them out and train with them and use them to familiarize ourselves, and that's one way we prepare for a situation like these coming days," Ide said.

Ide said being so busy during the holiday and during bad weather is not uncommon.