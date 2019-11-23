Waynesboro Fire Department responds to several calls after transformer fire

Friday night, the Waynesboro Fire Department along with Augusta County Fire-Rescue and Staunton Fire and Rescue, responded to several calls of smoke in a structure after a power pole and transformer caught on fire.

Fire officials say the fire happened off of Wayneridge Rd and affected businesses such as the Sweet Frog on Lucy Ln, the Lowes off of Lew Dewitt Blvd, and Westwood Elementary.

Officials said those affected saw smoke in their buildings but no flames.

WHSV reached out to Dominion Energy and they said this can happen when a powerline is being overworked after being damaged.

Officials said no serious damage was done to the buildings and power was fully restored later Friday night.