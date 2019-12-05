Waynesboro police announce arrests after week-long drug raids

Five people have been arrested and two are still wanted by the Waynesboro Police Department as officers targeted street-level narcotics trafficking throughout the week.

In a press release, police said they executed seven search warrants in different parts of the city over the past week, resulting in several charges for street-level narcotics trafficking.

Kinta Tyjuan Clore, 25, of Waynesboro was charged and arrested for possession with intent to distribute more than one-half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana. She is on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.

Mariah Shavone Smith, 27, of Waynesboro was charged and arrested for possession of a schedule one or two drug. She is on bond from Middle River Regional Jail.

James Dustin Showers, 32, of Waynesboro was charged and arrested possession of a schedule one or two drug. He's is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Selena Bernice Durrette, 20, of Esmont, VA was charged and arrested for possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.. Durrette is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

David Johnathan Smith Jr, 27, of Esmont, VA, was charged and arrested possession with intent to distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Smith is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Jesse Hamilton Balin, 31, of Waynesboro, is wanted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Balin is wanted after Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided his home North Delphine Avenue on Dec. 4 and recovered methamphetamine.

Denise Urbanna Smith, 24, of Stuarts Draft is wanted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Smith remains at large after the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team raided her home on North Delphine Avenue on Dec. 4 and recovered methamphetamine.

Investigators said the search warrants were executed as part of the department's multi-faceted drug enforcement strategy aimed at targeting the drug trafficking problem in the city.

Several of the investigations began as complaints from city residents who called the Waynesboro Police Department or reported tips online at ReportADrugDealer.com.

Police urge those who are aware of ongoing drug problems in their neighborhood to contact the Waynesboro Police Department ot file an online complaint form on ReportADrugDealer.com.

