Waynesboro Salvation Army Captain rings bell for 36.5 hours straight

You're likely used to seeing Salvation Army volunteers standing out by stores ringing bells with their trademark red kettles. But one Waynesboro Salvation Army captain is taking his bell ringing to an extreme.

Captain Timothy Jo bell ringing outside the Waynesboro Walmart for Kettle donations. | Credit: WHSV

Captain Timothy Jo is bell ringing for 36.5 hours straight – all for kettle donations.

He says he is trying to raise enough money to help people for at least one-tenth of the year.

"365 a year. 36.5 is one tenth of it, so I want to help the people at least to one-tenth of the year. That's a little over a month, so that's the reason we are doing this, for others," Captain Jo said.

He said there are many people locally who need help.

"The Salvation Army is specialized for that, to helping them, because we recognize them for who they are."

Captain Jo started ringing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He said pushing through the frigid weather was a challenge, but he got through it by thinking about the difference he is making for people in the area.

