Waynesboro schools use language network to meet access goals

Waynesboro Public Schools have been partnering with a language network called Volatia to help students and their families better understand everything the schools have to offer.

"We had an interpreter who was full-time who was Spanish-speaking, and that is the language that we need to interpret the most in, but we do have other languages that are prevalent here in our community," Dr. Ryan Barber, Executive Director of Student Services for Waynesboro Public Schools, said.

U.S. Census data reports that 6.7% of Waynesboro's population speaks a language other than English at home. Dr. Barber noted there are about 16 languages spoken in the schools.

"With Volatia, we're able to get on-demand services, we're able to schedule them ahead of time, so that our families get the services they need when they need them," Dr. Barber said.

Families are able to use Volatia to connect with an LEP (Limited English Proficient) guide, who serves as the point of contact. When a family member needs to contact the school about a student, they contact the LEP guide via phone, text or email. The LEP Guide then relays the message to the appropriate school staff member.

Teachers and staff also have direct access to interpreters. Staff who need access have been trained to use Volatia’s Interpreter Management Division.

With just a few clicks, teachers can schedule an on-site interpreter for a meeting or other event. If they need to call a student’s parents, they dial a number and enter an access code to get an interpreter on the line. Staff members also can access interpreters via video or smartphone app. Policy manuals, progress reports and other documents that need to go home are quickly translated.

The school said since the partnership began in 2018, Volatia has allowed the schools to connect with families on more than 2,000 instances.