Waynesboro YMCA, Augusta County Sheriff's Office helping people in need

The coronavirus outbreak has changed many aspects of our day-to-day lives, leaving some in the community in need of a little bit of extra help. The Waynesboro YMCA and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office are just two of the organizations filling the gaps.

The Waynesboro YMCA has set up a text system people can use to volunteer or ask for help. | Credit: WHSV

"Our goal is to link those people who need help with those who are willing to help," Jeff Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA, said.

The Y is doing that through a texting service. People can either text 855-444-YMCA with NEEDHELP or VOLUNTEER.

"We've already mobilized a series of connections between people willing to help and those that need it," Fife said. "Things such as delivering groceries, picking up someone to get them to the grocery store."

Currently, the service is focused on helping those in Waynesboro and eastern Augusta County. But in the rest of the county, the sheriff's office is using their tip email so people can share information about needs in the community. They're collecting items for donation at the sheriff's office.

"Say they need toilet paper, or they need food, or they need a prescription picked up," Major Brian Jenkins said. "We're willing to do that as well, but we need specifics on who they are or what they need."

Major Jenkins said people who know of needs in the community can email that information to tips@co.augusta.va.us. He said they would need to know who is in need and what is needed.

Both the sheriff's office and the YMCA say they want to do what they can to help those in need in the community.

"We thought we could be a good depository to collect items, donations, and then deliver them out to elders in need,' Major Jenkins said.

"It's what the Y does, helping people in need, and it was a perfect opportunity for us to assist in this time of crisis,' Fife said.

Items can be dropped off at the sheriff's office. Major Jenkins said they're looking for things like canned food, bottled water and juice, toiletries, cleaning products and paper products, like paper towels. You can find more information about the YMCA response on their website.