Waynesboro YMCA to hold a virtual race

The Waynesboro YMCA has launched its first virtual race. It's called the Waynesboro Y Masked Memorial Day Virtual Race & Ride.

The challenge offers a 5K and 10K for runners, and a 15-mile bike and 30-mile bike for cyclists. Participants can run, or bike, anytime over Memorial Day weekend, as long as they submit their times on Monday.

The registration fee covers the Y's critical programs that help feed the hungry, check on area seniors, and more. Registrants get a finisher's medal as well as an I Gave Waynesboro Y facemask.

You can sign up online for the Masked Memorial Day Virtual Race & Ride

