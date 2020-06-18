Waynesboro announces scavenger hunt to get people back downtown

Destination Downtown Waynesboro and the Economic Development and Tourism Department announced "Wake Up Waynesboro," a scavenger hunt designed for residents to explore and familiarize themselves with downtown Waynesboro.

As Virginia continues through Phase 2 of reopening due to COVID-19, the city says Wake Up Waynesboro provides residents a fun way to get outside.

“Wake Up Waynesboro is a combined scavenger hunt and bingo game that provides folks an opportunity to get out of the house and have a little fun rediscovering the community, all while supporting our resilient downtown merchants,” said Jennifer Callison, Tourism and Marketing Manager for Waynesboro. “Bingo can be achieved by making certain types of purchases, such as coffee, pizza, or gift cards; identifying partially disclosed landmarks and snapping a photo; or a combination of those activities.”

Local merchants and businesses in the downtown area have contributed prizes for completed bingo cards, such as t-shirts, gift cards and coupons. Participants and winners can also be entered to win drawings throughout the summer.

Special prizes and drawings include:

First 100 completed submissions will receive a “Wake Up Waynesboro” t-shirt

• First completed card will win $100 in merchant gift cards

• First “blacked out” bingo card (check off all 25 squares) will win $200 in merchant gift cards

• On the first four Fridays in July, entries from the preceding week will be pooled and drawn from for $50 in merchant gift cards

• Random drawing from all cards that identify all of the landmarks on the card will win a framed photo print of one of your own photos

• Every submitter will receive a packet of coupons from participating merchants

More information and bingo cards can be found at www.WakeUpWaynesboro.com.

You can play the hybrid game until July 31, and to be eligible for the random drawing, completed cards have to be received by the city by August 3.

