Waynesboro chili fest aims for zero waste

The city of Waynesboro suspended its recycling program this past March. Now, people in the city are taking matters into their own hands.

Stable Craft Brewing served alcohol at the festival.

Organizers of this year's Virginia Chili, Blues n' Brews Festival said this year's festival is waste free.

"11 years of sending stuff to the landfill," festival organizer and Waynesboro mayor Terry Short said. "Within the current environment where plastics are sort of being dumped feverishly through festivals, we wanted to do something. So this was an opportunity to sort of change the landscape of the festival."

Everything from the chili fest was compostable according to Short, even the cups for beer. There were recycling stations and information booths at the festival to let people know how they can be waste free at home.

"It's a small impact, but incrementally it's a significant step in the right direction," Short said. "I think just not for our city or our community, but for humanity in general."'

Short said throughout the day, organizers expected there would be around 2,000 people at the festival.