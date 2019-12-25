Waynesboro church continues Christmas tradition of serving community

A tradition of a Christmas meal continued at First Baptist Church this year.

For 25 years, the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro opened its doors and welcomed anybody to come in for a free meal.

"It brings people together. We have a couple that come in and don't have family in the area. This is their family," Mark Hamilton, the church's Christmas Day Organizer, said.

Hamilton said taking care of 200 people that typically come through, is all part of the church's motto, which is "Do. Love. Walk."

The church served up turkey and ham along with several sides and lots of sweets.