Waynesboro citizens and police come together for unity rally

Peaceful gatherings continue around the valley, after the death of Geroge Floyd, in hopes of making a change in the community and educating people.

People gathered at Constitution Park for a Unity and Compassion Rally.

At Constitution Park, hundreds of Waynesboro citizens, as well as a few officers from the Waynesboro Police Department, listened and discussed solutions to racial injustices in America.

Gyra Carter, who organized the rally, said speakers would address systematic racism, racism in schools, police brutality, and the importance of voting and filling out the 2020 Census.

"We're working toward finding solutions, so it's a better tomorrow for everybody, not just black, not just white, but everybody," Carter said.

She said the Black Lives Matter movement needs support and attention from all people to be able to finally make a change.

"It's not just the police," Carter said. "Everybody has to understand that Black Lives Matter has a purpose because we're the ones that can't change our reality."

Carter said she has received support from the Waynesboro Police Department and was glad officers were able to attend and speak at today's rally.

She said their presence is important to show children, especially her three black sons, that police officers can be trusted.

"It's imperative for me that they understand that not all police officers are not bad, and that we all work together to make a better system for when they become grown men," Carter said.

She said she hopes that people learn that unity and compassion do equal the solution.

"Hopefully within the next year or two, we can see more solutions and more people gathering for peaceful conversations because that's the important thing," Carter said.