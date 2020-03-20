Waynesboro city council discusses city's COVID-19 response

Members of Waynesboro City Council and other leaders met Friday morning to talk about their continued response to COVID-19. They addressed possible future action, and talked about what the city has already done.

Like other cities and counties, Waynesboro declared a state of emergency this week in response to the coronavirus. The city said their goal is to keep their employees safe and continue essential services.

Some employees are now working from home, and they have closed city hall.

They've also cancelled all events and programs on city property through May 10.

"Our top priority has to be protecting employees of this city, because that's the only way these services get provided," deputy city manager Jim Shaw said.

Shaw also warned city council that there could be financial impacts on the city from the virus. Shaw said the city receives revenue in cycles for some income, like the city meals tax, and the city doesn't know the total right away.

"We have concerns about how quickly can we understand the magnitude of our problem, we're already estimating what we think it could be," Shaw said.

With many restaurants doing less business, that impacts the amount of money the city brings in through taxes. Council did vote to change the interest and penalty on late meals and lodging tax payments to zero through June 30 to give some relief to businesses.

Council also learned more about how emergency services in the city will be responding as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

Gary Critzer, director of emergency management, said they are reviewing and modifying their response protocols, especially for EMS workers to reduce their chance of possible exposure.

One way that is being done is through the use of personal protective equipment, like masks. City first responders were fitted for N95 masks this week.

Critzer told council they are working on creating a medical protocol that would allow EMS providers to do an assessment on scene. If they're non-acute, EMS would refer them to a community health resource instead of taking them to a hospital.

Critzer said they're also looking at more screening during 911 calls. Some screening is already done, based on guidance from the CDC, but now the screening may result in a caller being told about community resources, instead of being transported.

Someone in an emergency situation would still be transported, but Critzer said a caller with a cough and a fever may be directed to one of the respiratory assessment centers instead.

Critzer said these changes are important to help keep first responders safe so they can continue to respond to the other emergencies that will continue to happen.

The city said they are working to put more information and resources on their website to keep citizens updated.

The city also provided the following updates:

• Public Works is asking that all refuse customers consider handling their garbage cans with gloved hands or use other sanitary means when handling cans (such as handwashing after handling) during the Coronavirus outbreak. The Public Works administration building is closed to the public, but staff are still available via phone 540-942-6624 or email publicworks@ci.waynesboro.va.us .

• The Waynesboro City General Registrar is encouraging the use of absentee voting by mail, using the absentee code 2A. No supporting information is required using this code. The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the May City election is April 28th. Voters can request an absentee ballot at www.elections.virginia.gov, by emailing jefferslp@ci.waynesboro.va.us, or by calling 540-942-6620.

• Circuit Court proceedings are suspended until April 6, 2020. The court’s and clerk’s offices remain open and will address matters such as advisement of right to counsel, bond hearings, and emergency hearings. The Commonwealth Attorney’s office remains open, but citizens are asked to call the office at 540-942-6780 rather than coming in person.

• The Waynesboro Economic Development Authority has enacted an emergency loan fund to aid small businesses who might be affected by shutdowns. The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has also implemented a COVID-19 Local Response Fund. Staff@WaynesboroBusiness.com

• Office On Youth programs are currently canceled or postponed, but staff will continue to take referrals for future programs and classes. All court and school ordered youth services are continuing, but contacts may be modified. If you have questions, please visit www.officeonyouth.com or call 540-942-6757.

• The Waynesboro Public Library is closed to patrons until April 15th. However, library staff are available Monday-Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. During this time, the library is offering curbside pick-up services. Place a hold via your online account at www.valleylibraries.org or call 540-942-6746.

• At the Rosenwald Community Center, open gym, public meetings, the Teen Room, and all classes are canceled through May 10.

• All parks and the South River Greenway are currently open. Stay clear of large gatherings, but don’t stay indoors. Citizens can still fish, paddle, hike, and enjoy our natural environment. We ask that you protect yourself and your neighbors by practicing good hygiene and effective social distancing. All park restrooms, with the exception of Ridgeview Park, are closed. Shelter reservations through May 10 are canceled and organized youth sports’ use of city park facilities is currently suspended. Please direct further questions to: parksandrec@ci.waynesboro.va.us or call 540-942-673