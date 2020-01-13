Waynesboro city council hears from public on resolution to become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

The City of Waynesboro may become the latest locality to declare itself a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' on Monday night.

A line forms outside Kate Collins Middle School nearly an hour before a scheduled special hearing on Waynesboro possibly becoming a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary.'

The Waynesboro City Council is holding a special hearing at 7 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle School to hear from the community and make a decision on whether to adopt a resolution like the ones taken up by more than 100 Virginia cities, towns and counties in recent months.

People already made their thoughts heard at a regular Waynesboro City Council meeting back in December, with several speaking against the proposed resolution and many speaking in favor of it, but that was a much smaller scale than what's expected Monday evening.

A little after 6 p.m., nearly an hour away from the scheduled hearing, a long line had already formed outside Kate Collins Middle School.

Special hearings on the topic have drawn thousands of people in other Shenandoah Valley localities that have voted to become Second Amendment Sanctuaries, including a href="https://www.whsv.com/content/news/Hearing-set-to-begin-as-Augusta-County-considers-becoming-a-2nd-Amendment-sanctuary-565802181.html" target="_blank">Augusta County, Rockingham County, Page County, and Shenandoah County, as well as the towns of Grottoes, Stanley, and Strasburg.

The town of Mount Jackson is meeting on Monday evening as well.

In Harrisonburg, the topic is on the agenda for the city council's regularly scheduled meeting this Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The statewide 'Second Amendment Sanctuary' movement comes after Democrats won control of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates for the first time in over two decades in November, and Governor Ralph Northam pledged to pass "common sense gun control legislation."

Supporters of these resolutions argue that proposed gun laws are unconstitutional and infringe on their Second Amendment rights.

On Monday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee struck down one of the most controversial gun bills for the 2020 session – a href="http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB16" target="_blank">SB 16, which would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor "to import, sell, barter, or transfer any firearm magazine designed to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition" and expand the definition of "assault firearm" under Virginia law, prohibiting anyone from possessing a gun that meets the new definition of "assault firearm." Possessing or transporting a gun under the new definition of an "assault firearm" would become a Class 6 felony.

However, the same committee passed bills to institute a "one gun a month" law for handguns, establish universal background checks, and put into effect red flag laws. Those bills next go before the full Senate, which is narrowly split, with 21 Democrats and 19 Republicans, with some Democrats expressing hesitation about bills that reach far.

To counter possible gun control laws, the concept of becoming a 'Second Amendment sanctuary,' started soon after the election in the fall, means that a county expresses its intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.

According to the resolution passed in Rockingham County, for instance, the Board of Supervisors "expresses its continuing intent to uphold, support and defend all rights protected and guaranteed by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Constitution of the United States."

In an advisory opinion, Attorney General Mark Herring concluded that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow any gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.

