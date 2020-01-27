Waynesboro city council votes on constitutional city resolution

On Monday night, Waynesboro City Council unanimously voted on a resolution to become a Constitutional City after weeks of conversations to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The resolution was first discussed two weeks ago during a public hearing the city held at Kate Collins Middle School. During the hearing, many people were upset with the resolution because they didn't feel like it went far enough to protect their rights.

Council voted to become a Constitutional City instead of a Second Amendment City. Councilman Bobby Henderson said Virginia is a Dillon's Rule state which means Waynesboro must do what is legally right under the commonwealth.

Earlier this month, many people spoke during a public meeting about how they were unhappy with the wording of the resolution. They wanted the city to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary and they wanted the resolution to say taxpayer money would not be used to enforce unconstitutional laws. The majority of the people who spoke argued the laws proposed in the General Assembly were unconstitutional and would infringe on their rights if passed.

At the meeting on Jan. 13, city council member Bobby Henderson said they were required to follow state and federal law, but they did believe the gun control bills proposed in the General Assembly pose a risk to the Second Amendment rights of citizens.

Jim Wood is a Waynesboro resident. He doesn't believe becoming a constitutional city will send the same message to Richmond.

"If they pass it, it's really not going to do anything to help Waynesboro as far as our stand for the Second Amendment," Wood said.

Henderson said earlier on Monday that they have spoke to more people since the resolution was initially introduced. He said it's the same resolution submitted earlier this month. Wood doesn't think it will do enough for residents.

"This constitutional city resolution says we'll obey the constitution and laws passed by the state. Well, if they pass some of these unconstitutional laws, now you're in a conflict, aren't you," Wood said.