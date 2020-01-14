Waynesboro city council takes no action on second amendment resolution

After about three hours of discussion and comments, Waynesboro City Council took no action on a proposed resolution to make the city a constitutional city.

Around 400 people gathered at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro on Monday night to share their thoughts on a second amendment sanctuary resolution. More than three dozen people spoke at the meeting tonight, with the majority of them asking city council to pass a resolution making the city a second amendment sanctuary. '

However, the resolution written by city council would have made the city a constitutional city. City council member Bobby Henderson said Dillon's Rule prevented the city from becoming a second amendment sanctuary. Henderson said they were required to follow state and federal law, but they did believe the bills presented posed a risk to the second amendment rights of citizens.

Many people spoke during the meeting about how they were unhappy with the wording of the resolution. They wanted the city to become a second amendment sanctuary and they wanted the resolution to say taxpayer money would not be used to enforce unconstitutional laws. The majority of the people who spoke argued the laws proposed in the General Assembly were unconstitutional and would infringe on their rights if passed.

Several people said the laws would make people felons overnight. They also argued that in case of emergency, law enforcement would be minutes away and the laws would take away their facility to defend themselves quickly.

"We must affirm the individual right recognized by the second amendment, to keep and bear arm," one Waynesboro resident said. "We must oppose the persecution of individuals exercising their rights for self-defense."

A handful of speakers at the meeting spoke against the idea of a second amendment resolution. One woman argued that while people will get guns illegally, that doesn't mean there shouldn't be laws.

"People are going to break laws," one resident said. "But we need to make laws that are common sense that will help safety in this country."

Another speaker who was against the resolution said she refused to be bullied for her beliefs.

No one on city council made a motion to pass the resolution, so no action was taken. It's unclear if another resolution will be discussed.

Just hours before Monday's meeting, SB 16 was killed in committee. The bill would have expanded the definition of an assault weapon and outlawed them in the state, as well as outlawed the the selling or transfer of any firearm magazine with a capacity for more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

However, an almost identical bill is still in the House of Delegates.