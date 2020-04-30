Waynesboro closes city pool, cancels major summer events amid pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Virginia remains under a Stay at Home order until at least June 10.

Businesses may begin to start reopening sooner than that, with Executive Order 53 set to expire in May, but it's likely that social distancing measures and many precautions that people have adopted during the pandemic will stick around for a quite a while – possibly until a vaccine is developed, according to some medical experts.

Looking ahead to the future, the City of Waynesboro says they had to begin looking beyond the June 10 Stay at Home deadline and make hard decisions.

City leaders say consequences of the coronavirus have meant a significant loss of revenue that would normally come in from the their meals and lodging tax, so they've had to make tough choices to compensate for those losses and safeguard residents and visitors at the same time.

So, in response, the city's Park and Recreations Department has decided on multiple cancellations for the coming summer:

Special Events

The Parks and Recreation department says they've cancelled Waynesboro's Summer Extravaganza, which is the city's annual celebration of summer and Independence Day.

They've also cancelled the Family Fiestas and Groovin' on the Greenway events.

All events on city property up through June 10 had already been cancelled.

Races

Waynesboro has cancelled the Summer Extravaganza 5K/10K, Totally 80’s 8K and the Fun2Run Kids Mud Run.

The Run the Valley race team will notify all participants with details.

War Memorial Pool

Waynesboro's War Memorial Pool, located at Ridgeview Park, will not open for the 2020 season.

With the pool not open, swim lessons and the Park Piranha swim team will not be offered either.

Recreation

While all parks and greenways remain open to the public, so long as people social distancing and keep groups to 10 or under, all park restrooms, playgrounds, basketball courts, and fenced baseball fields are closed.

Rosenwald Community Center

Waynesboro says the community center is closed to the public through June 10.

All open gym, public meetings, and classes are canceled.

Shelter reservations

All reservations of shelters at city parks have been cancelled through June 15. For now, reservations scheduled beyond June 15 will remain in place, but that could change soon.

Anyone who had a reservation in the summer can get a refund.

No new reservations are being accepted at this time.

Guidelines

The city encourages everyone using parks amid the pandemic to follow these recommendations:

• Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.

• Observe social distancing. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and others. If this is not possible, users should find an alternative activity or depart the space.

• Follow CDC guidance on recommended gathering sizes (currently, 10 or less) and maintain proper physical distance at all times.

• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene prior to, during, and after park or trail use.

• Prepare for no access to public restrooms and water fountains. Bring hand sanitizer or wipes for personal use.

• While on trails, warn others of your presence and your intention to pass. Step aside to allow others to pass, if necessary.

• Consult local and state ordinances and guidelines for the most up to date recommendations on park and trail use.

Statistics

As of April 30, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed 11 positive COVID-19 cases in Waynesboro, 12 cases in Staunton , and 43 cases in Augusta County. Just to the north of the Staunton/Augusta/Waynesboro area, Rockingham County has 240 cases and Harrisonburg has 426.

