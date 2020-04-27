Waynesboro club donates $29,000 to help neighbors impacted by COVID-19

The Waynesboro Rotary Noon Club has donated $29,000 toward relief efforts in the Shenandoah Valley. Of that money, $10,000 was split between Valley Pastoral Counseling Center and Valley Hope Counseling Center to support mental health services.

“There was an emerging need,” Waynesboro Rotary Noon Club President Lowrie Tucker said. “There was a brand new client in our community and there was no help on the way, so a lot of our consideration was weighed in that favor.”

The donation is also being put to work at the United Way SAW giving hygiene kits to families, Valley Program for Aging Services Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army’s rent assistance program, the WARM shelter providing housing for the homeless, and the Waynesboro YMCA helping to feed people in need.

Waynesboro Noon Rotary Club Press Release:

The Waynesboro Noon Rotary Club has not been able to convene for their weekly luncheon meeting during the last month but that has not kept them from looking for ways to help the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rotary is an international organization founded on the principle of "Service Above Self" so stepping up during this crisis is happening in clubs all over the world.

One of the local concerns is mental health during a time when staying at home can be not only inconvenient but dangerous. The Rotary Club of Waynesboro donated $5,000 to both Valley Pastoral Counseling Center and Valley Hope Counseling Center to support their Client Assistance Funds. A donation of $1,000 was given to The United Way to help supply hygiene kits for families picking up meals at city schools. A donation of $3,000 went to the Valley Program for Aging to help fund Meals on Wheels and $5,000 went to the Salvation Army to help with their rent assistance program. WARM received $5,000 to help house vulnerable people.

Jeff Fife, Director of the YMCA had this to say about the $5,000 donation it received, “The Waynesboro Y greatly appreciates the generosity of the Rotary Club of Waynesboro to support our community and the families that need us most. Rotary funds will provide critical resources for our Covid-19 relief efforts in the form of gift cards/grocery cards to those in need as well as essential supplies. It will also assist in our childcare for essential employees. Rotary has always been leaders in our community, region, and internationally and we’re proud to partner with Rotary in these unprecedented challenging times.”

Learn more about The Rotary Club of Waynesboro at their website: https://www.waynesbororotary.org