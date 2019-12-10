Waynesboro community speaks about Second Amendment concerns during council meeting

Waynesboro is holding a special meeting in the beginning of 2020 for those with Second Amendment concerns, but that didn’t keep people from speaking out Monday night at a regularly scheduled council meeting.

People spoke on both sides of the issue Monday night during public comment, with some voicing concern about the uncertainty of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. However, the largest applause came from those encouraging Waynesboro to adopt the resolution.

"Anything that appears to be an affront or an attack or in some way a disabling of some portion of the Constitution, we find that alarming,” Ken Adams, chairman of the Waynesboro Republican Committee, said.

"We're all talking about a maybe. We're not talking about a definite. We're considering something for something that's not even in existence. My concern is what this makes us look like to outside people coming here,” Sara Kite, who opposes Second Amendment sanctuaries, said.

The special meeting in Waynesboro is January 13 at Kate Collins Middle School starting at 7 p.m.

The comments Monday night came around the same time that, to the north in the Shenandoah Valley, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary, and to the south, Rockbridge County did the same.