Waynesboro elementary school hosts 'Inclusion Day' fair

A Waynesboro school committed to including its students with disabilities wants to spread that message to the community.

Credit: WVIR

Wenonah Elementary School hosted their third annual Inclusion Day community fair on Wednesday. The event at Kate Collins Middle School featured free food, guest speakers, a unified basketball exhibition match, and a simple message: “together, we are better.”

"Inclusion is important not just while kids are in school, but across the lifespan,” said Wenonah teacher Taylor Flavin. “It's important that we include kids with disabilities in extracurricular activities in really all that we do in life and so everybody needs to hear this message."

Wenonah students have spent the month learning about disabilities with the inclusion fair tying it all together.