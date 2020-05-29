Waynesboro family mourns unexpected loss of their 9-year-old son

A Waynesboro family is remembering a little boy who passed away this week.

Justice Carpenter. | Credit: Katherine Carpenter

"How polite and how kind he was, and he was enthusiastic and intelligent," Katherine Carpenter said about her son.

Justice Carpenter was just 9 years old. He was in the hospital earlier this month after not feeling well and having seizures.

A range of tests would show swelling of the brain.

"It was terrifying just not knowing what was going on and not knowing what was going to happen from day to day, moment to moment," Carpenter said.

But what Katherine would soon know is how much the community was thinking of her, Justice and their family.

Together, family and friends stepped in to create a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and pitch in to help in other ways, too.

"Delivering little goodies to Jaxson and Jerric, which are his younger brothers, and then it developed into a meal train, where we were sending her meals and people were driving them over there," Amanda Spradlin, a family friend, said.

On Tuesday, the news no parent ever wants to hear... Justice passed away, after MRI revealed he had extensive brain damage.

"He's very much loved, and very much missed, and it's very hard," Carpenter said.

It could be months before the family will ever know what exactly led to his passing.

"Everybody that crossed paths with him has been really touched by him," Carpenter said.

They cherish the memories as they wait for answers.

"And we definitely remember Justice as a great kid. We'll definitely miss him... He's got his mom's smile, she just did it... He had the biggest smile, ever and it's exactly her smile. It reaches the eyes," Spradlin said.

You can help support the Carpenters by donating to the

GoFundMe page or to the Meal Train.