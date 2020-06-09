Waynesboro launches Renaissance Fund to benefit small businesses

The city of Waynesboro is launching a $100,000 grant fund allowing small businesses to compete for funding for COVID-19 recovery.

According to the city, their new "Renaissance Fund" is available to for-profit Waynesboro-based businesses with fewer than 20 FTE employees.

The business needs to have not received a PPP forgivable loan or an EIDL loan and needs to pay taxes and fees to the City of Waynesboro.

Funds awarded through the grant can be used to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures, including PPE, other equipment needed to reopen safely, cleaning, and rent/mortgage.

You can find full program details here.

The city plans to have the application form live by noon on Wednesday, June 10, and applications will be due no later than June 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Money for the program was provided through Coronavirus Relief Fund money granted by the federal government to Virginia, which then dispersed 90% of it to local governments around the commonwealth. Waynesboro City Council decided to use part of their allocation for this fund.