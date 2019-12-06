Waynesboro leaders say West Main shopping corridor is growing

In Waynesboro, economic leaders say the West Main shopping corridor is growing.

Not too long ago, K-Mart and Kroger moved out, leaving a pair of big empty footprints.

K-Mart closed by the end of 2018 and the Kroger that had stood on Lew Dewitt Boulebard closed its doors last summer due to what the store said was competition from the three other grocery stores in the area.

However, in recent years, Planet Fitness and Big Lots moved in and Wright Way Hyundai just opened up in the old Charlie O’Baugh building.

Waynesboro’s Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin says retail is cyclical in nature and he believes that end of town is growing.

“As the Walmart to Target sector is filling up, is filled up essentially with locations, retailers are looking down Lew Dewitt and then that portion of Main Street," said Hitchin.

Hitchin says it just takes time to fill big empty box stores, but the city is working with real estate brokers to fill those buildings.