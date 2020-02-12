Waynesboro looking to fill empty council seat

Waynesboro City Council is looking at the next steps to fill a city council seat that will open at the end of the month.

City council is looking for applicants who live in Ward A to fill the empty position. | Credit: WHSV

Council member Elzena Anderson is stepping down at the end of February. While her seat is up for re-election in May, the council needs to fill the seat beforehand. The person chosen to fill the seat will serve through the end of Anderson's term, which is up in June.

City manager Mike Hamp said it's a separate process than the election for the same seat.

"You might have individuals who have interest in running and are running or you might have an individual who simply wants to serve on a very limited, interim basis."

Hamp said it will be a busy time for council, as they will be creating a budget for the city.

"In March, we'll present a city manager's recommended budget and work through, work with the council to work toward an adopted budget, which will come at the end of May or early part of June."

City council will be accepting applications until Feb. 28. The person must be a resident of Ward A in Waynesboro. There is more information about where to send applications here.