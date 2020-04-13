Waynesboro making sure students have access to learning, food during closure

Students across the state have been out of school for a month, and like other schools in the area, Waynesboro is making sure students have the resources they need to keep learning.

Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, superintendent for Waynesboro Public Schools, said they are into their second week of rolling out materials for students to work on at home.

"It's really about being sure students have access to the material they would have been accessing in the classroom," Dr. Cassell said.

For middle and high school students, Dr. Cassell said instructional materials vary by course, but generally, students received a printed packet with a number of online support materials. Some of the higher level courses, like advanced placement and dual enrollment, are mostly virtual.

For younger students, Dr. Cassell said they're working with something called choice boards, which are a variety of activities students can choose to work on, with choices in each subject area.

Dr. Cassell said students will not be graded on the work they're doing now. Instead, their grade will be whatever it was for the last nine weeks. Students who were failing will be given the opportunity to bring up their grade to passing.

"We recognize that next school year will be different from other school years. We'll start with start with lots of review and even in many cases just covering material that we were not able to cover," Dr. Cassell said.

He added they held a survey to gauge WiFi access in the city. They also made sure families had information about internet resources, and are making sure families have a computer at home, if needed.

But educational materials are not the only thing the school system is making sure students have. They're also distributing meals at the elementary schools three days a week.

"We've been serving about 3,000 meals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday," Dr. Cassell said. "So on those days families pick up four meals — breakfast and lunch for two days."

In addition to the food, families are able to pick up other resources. On Mondays, they can get instructional materials and library books. Dr. Cassell said they've designated Wednesdays as community resource days.

"This Wednesday, United Way will be set up, and they've partnered with groups to provide diapers and toiletries, personal hygiene kits for families who may need those," Dr. Cassell said.

On Fridays, the food bank is at Wenonah Elementary School and William Perry Elementary School handing out extra food for families who need it.

Families can pick up meals at each of the elementary schools from 9-11 a.m., or at other locations listed below:

Wenonah Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:10AM) Boys and Girls Club

Wenonah Zone Stop 2 (9:15AM-9:25AM) Patches Trailer Court

Wenonah Zone Stop 3 (9:30AM-9:40AM) Kirby and D Street

Wenonah Zone Stop 4 (9:45AM-9:55AM) Quadrangle Apartments/4th Street

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 1 (10:00AM-10:10AM) Albemarle Street/Apartments

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 2 (10:15AM-10:25AM)10th and Hunter

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 3 (10:30AM-10:40AM)14th and Arch Avenue

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 4 (10:45AM-10:55AM) Waverly and Lyndhurst Road

Westwood Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:10AM) Brandon Ladd Apartments

Westwood Zone Stop 2 (9:15AM-9:25AM) Bookerdale Road Apartments

Westwood Zone Stop 3 (9:30AM-9:40AM) Waynesboro Mennonite Church

Westwood Zone Stop 4 (9:45AM-9:55AM) Moose Lodge

Westwood Zone Stop 5 (10:00AM-10:10AM) Anthony Circle and New Hope Road

William Perry Zone Stop 1 (10:15AM-10:25AM): Parkway Village Apartments

William Perry Zone Stop 2 (10:30AM-10:40AM): Social Services (1200 Shenandoah Ave)

William Perry Zone Stop 3 (10:45AM-10:55AM): Rosenwald Community Center (413 Port Republic Road)

William Perry Zone Stop 4 (9:00AM-9:10AM): Wayne Hills Preschool Center

