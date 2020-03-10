Waynesboro man charged with involuntary manslaughter of sister

A man in Waynesboro has been indicted on charges related to the death of his sister.

Cesar Ruiz, 21, of Waynesboro faces charges after accidentally shooting sister with a rifle. | Credit: WHSV

A Waynesboro Grand Jury indicted 21-year-old Cesar Filipe Ruiz on Monday on one count of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor gun charge.

Police responded to a shooting back in November and found Yesenia Ruiz, 19, dead, with one gunshot wound from a rifle.

Police said at the time that they believed Cesar accidentally shot and killed his sister.

Ruiz is set to plead on March 30.

