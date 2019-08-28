Waynesboro man charged with shooting into a Crimora home

A Waynesboro man is charged with shooting into an occupied home in Crimora on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Eastside Highway (Route 340) around 1:20 p.m.

A caller told dispatchers that someone had fired into a home just off of Rt. 340 in that area. They provided the Augusta County ECC a description of the vehicle.

Farther south, deputies say the vehicle was stopped in Waynesboro by the Waynesboro Police Department.

There, police say the driver was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Aaron Wayland, of Waynesboro.

“Wayland was the only person in the vehicle and was arrested without incident and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

Wayland is charged with possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He's being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

