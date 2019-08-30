Waynesboro man considered armed and dangerous after Fauquier County murder

A Waynesboro man is considered a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old man in Fauquier County.

Myison Iaeene Ellis, 38, of Waynesboro, is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Aug. 26 along the 5000 block of Old Auburn Road in Fauquier County.

According to a Facebook post by the Fauquier County Sheriff, warrents have been obtained for first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Ellis is considered armed and dangerous.

While the homicide investigation is in Fauquier County, investigators believe Ellis could be in Waynesboro, Augusta County or nearby areas.

The sheriff describes Ellis as 6' tall, 190 lbs and has tattoos covering both arms, torso and upper back.

Fauquier County detectives are working closely with Waynesboro and Augusta County law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Ellis.

The sheriff said if you see Ellis, do not approach him but report his location to 911.

Two other people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of the 18-year-old Lincoln Williams, Jr. Daniel Martin Farmer, 23, and Lucretia Ann Robinson, 54, of Manasses have been charged in connection to this incident.

