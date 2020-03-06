Waynesboro man convicted in teen's murder

A Waynesboro man could be spending more than 50 years behind bars after being convicted of first degree murder on Thursday.

After a four-day trial, a jury in Fauquier County Circuit Court found Myi'son Ellis guilty of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Ellis was one of three suspects involved in a homicide and robbery in the Warrenton area in August. Lincoln Williams, Jr., an 18-year-old, was killed.

Ellis wasn't immediately arrested, and police believed he could be in the Waynesboro or Augusta County area. For two days, a search was underway, with Ellis believed to be armed and dangerous.

Ellis turned himself into police on Sept. 1.

The Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney's office said the jury found Ellis guilty on all three charges and recommended a 51-year prison sentence. He is expected to be in court again for sentencing in May.