Waynesboro man faces 3rd charge of distributing cocaine

A Waynesboro man is facing jail time after police say they found a large amount of crack cocaine in the city.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a joint team of the patrol, investigations, and special operations divisions of the department executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of Port Republic Rd. in Waynesboro on Monday, Dec. 9.

Police say they found about 70 grams of crack cocaine at the address, a half-pound of marijuana, and over $3,000 in U.S. cash.

Based on the evidence recovered at the scene, police arrested 51-year-old Garrick Levi Brooks for a charge of selling, giving, or distributing crack cocaine, which is a Schedule II drug.

Brooks was previously sentenced on two prior convictions for the same crime, but a significant part of his sentence was suspended. Another conviction would add 25 years in jail that was suspended from his previous sentence.

On the new, third charge, Brooks faces a sentence ranging from a ten-year minimum mandatory sentence up to life in prison.

Brooks was also charged with selling, giving, or distributing more than half an ounce of marijuana.

Brooks is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

