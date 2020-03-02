Waynesboro man honored with Hometown Hero award

When you walk into Jim Snead Ford in Waynesboro, you are probably met with a big smile and an infectious laugh. Wallace Redd is 98 years old and has been working at Ford for 88 years.

Wallace Redd was recently honored with the Hometown Hero award from Ford.

After all that time, his coworkers say he is the heart of the company. Redd says he has made lifelong relationships with his co-workers, who he calls his family, and has watched them grow up.

"They treat me so good here," said Redd.

Redd also served in World War II. He says he's grateful for that part of his life, but doesn't like to talk about it.

Along with working on cars, Redd is a professional musician, having played with stars like Louis Armstrong before. He says music has helped him his whole life.

Ford recently honored Mr. Redd with the Hometown Hero award, honoring him for his many years of service.

