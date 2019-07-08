Waynesboro man indicted by grand jury for sexually assaulting a minor

A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was in Waynesboro Circuit Court Monday.

Leighton Justice was indicted by a grand jury on 20 sexual assault charges.

The Waynesboro Commonwealth Attorney's office said the charges are felonies and each one carries a sentencing of up to 20 years. The office said the number and type of charges also changed, in order to proceed to circuit court faster.

The Waynesboro Police Department said in May that Justice was charged with five counts of aggravated sexual battery in a series of incidents that happened five years.

Justice is scheduled to be in court next Monday.

