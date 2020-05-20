Waynesboro man looking for support to create a media resource center

Leon Bowen Jr. is hoping to take his experiences from music, marketing and involvement within the community and channel them into creating a media resource center for area youth.

600 Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro | Credit: WHSV

"Me and my wife were looking for an additional piece of property. We were looking to do something with our home, maybe convert it into a daycare," Bowen said.

And that's when he stumbled upon a building on Bayard Ave. and got an idea.

"Just giving tutorials on how to make these dreams that have manifested in a bedroom go into reality and be able to push your brand further and into reality," Bowen said.

He is asking for the community's help with his vision of creating the NVizion Center, a place for area youth to explore music, film, photography and art. The creative space was inspired by Berry Gordy and Hittsville.

"They created Motown in that house. And I'm like, why has that stopped? Why are we not having centers of just little geniuses kicking out great stuff?" Bowen said.

It's going to take a lot of work to transform the vacant building into a creative space, but Bowen said he's ready to put in the time and effort.

"For these kids, I want to show that. What does it look like to see something that's almost about to be just demolished, get revamped into something beautiful!" Bowen said.

And he said the location is perfect.

"It would be so fitting for this neighborhood because it allows all these kids to be in walking distance from North Park here, to the schools in the surrounding areas to come right here," Bowen said.

He said the NVizion Center will be more than just a creative space, but also a place of comfort.

"Everything from production to poetry, to recording to songwriting... It has allowed me that therapeutic space to get my expression out without judgement," Bowen said.

Bowen is confident he make this happen with support from the community.

"There's a reason why this is still standing here and why we're standing in front of it today," Bowen said.

You can support the NVizion Center by donating, here.